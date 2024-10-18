Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra weird beauty secret: Using haemorrhoid cream under eyes!

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Oct 18, 2024 03:23 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra revealed her top beauty secrets in a fun rapid-fire session with Grazia India, including her daring use of haemorrhoid cream under her eyes.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for the launch of Max Factor. During her visit, she took part in a fun rapid-fire round with Grazia India, where she spilled the beans on her beauty, makeup, and skincare secrets. From her go-to products to must-do routines, Priyanka gave fans an inside scoop on how she stays flawless. Let's dive deeper into her top beauty tips and tricks that keep her glowing on and off the screen. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shows Bollywood babes how it’s done in sparkly mini dress and Ariana Grande-style ponytail. Watch )

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed her unique beauty hack.(Instagram/@jerryxmimi)
In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed her unique beauty hack.(Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Here are all the questions that Priyanka answered in her rapid-fire round. Grab your copy-pen and get ready to take notes!

Most daring beauty trend

When asked about the most daring beauty trend she's ever tried, Priyanka Chopra revealed that it was using haemorrhoid cream under her eyes. She joked that while applying it wasn't too bad, the real challenge was going to the pharmacy to buy it.

What is haemorrhoid cream beauty hack?

Haemorrhoid cream is typically used to treat symptoms of haemorrhoids, such as swelling, itching, and discomfort. It contains ingredients like hydrocortisone or phenylephrine, which help reduce inflammation and constrict blood vessels. In the beauty world, some people have used it under their eyes to temporarily reduce puffiness and dark circles because its ingredients can reduce swelling. It's considered one of those unconventional beauty hacks that gained popularity but should be approached with caution.

Skincare essential she can't live without

Priyanka Chopra kept it old-school, saying, "Coconut oil and ice are my go-tos. Ice is great for inflammation, and coconut oil is amazing for removing makeup."

Matte or shimmer eyeshadow

Priyanka expressed her love for both! She enjoys a matte smoky eye but also likes to add a bit of shimmer for a party look.

Favourite lipstick shade

Her go-to lipstick shade is “Mauve Love” by Max Factor which she described as a perfect day colour. To keep it fresh, she also applies a lip glaze called "Caramel Swish" for added moisture.

Go-to fragrance note

Priyanka shared, "I love a sandalwood tone, with maybe a splash of floral. Just a hint, so it's not too overbearing. I'm not a fan of very sweet scents."

