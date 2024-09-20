Eating dirt for glowing skin? This bizarre beauty trend is taking over social media

A bizzare beauty and wellness trend has taken internet by storm: eating dirt. You heard that right! This weird trend has taken off on social media, with some fans saying that eating dirt can boost gut health, give you a glowing skin and even smooth out wrinkles. Fertility coach Stephanie Adler has fueled this trend on TikTok, suggesting that eating dirt can improve gut health.





Even platforms like Amazon and Etsy are capitalising on the trend. Edible clay and soil products are now readily available on such e-commerce platforms. These products come in various forms, from powders to clay chunks, and are often marketed with bold health claims.











While the idea of eating dirt may be met with skepticism, there is some scientific evidence to support its potential benefits. Few studies have shown that soil can contain beneficial bacteria that can positively impact gut health. Additionally, some experts believe that geophagy may have been practiced by our ancestors as a way to supplement their diets and detoxify their bodies.

However, Dr. Dimple Jangda, gut specialist and founder of Prana by Dimple, urges caution. “Is eating dirt really that safe? Maybe not, given the high level of contamination in our soil already.” She emphasizes that contaminated soil can cause severe health issues. "The presence of pathogens and heavy metals, which can affect the liver and kidneys."

Furthermore, the craving for dirt may be a sign of an underlying eating disorder called pica, which involves the compulsive consumption of non-edible substances.

It is important to approach this trend with caution and consult with a healthcare professional before attempting to consume dirt. Instead of ingesting dirt, Dr. Jangda recommends alternatives. “While the trend on TikTok is to eat dirt, I would recommend you rather play with dirt. It allows microbial exchange with the soil on your skin surface, which enhances your gut flora. You can even engage in gardening, clay pot making, or playing barefoot in the park with pets, as these activities improve gut bacteria.”