Priyanka Chopra greets paparazzi with namaste, Nick Jonas waves at them as they arrive at Siddharth Chopra's house

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Mumbai. The couple was spotted arriving at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s house after his wedding. The duo posed for the paparazzi and greeted them warmly as they headed to enjoy the post-wedding celebrations of the newlyweds. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted together in Mumbai.

Priyanka and Nick greets paprazzi

A video of Priyanka and Nick arriving at Siddharth’s house to meet the newlyweds surfaced online. The couple looked elegant in traditional attire. While Priyanka stunned in a silk mint green kurta set, Nick complemented her in a light green kurta and churidar pants.

The couple was seen walking hand in hand as they obliged the paparazzi with some photos. Nick and Priyanka were seen waving at the paparazzi and smiling for the cameras as they stepped out of their car. Priyanka even greeted them with a namaste before entering the building. Fans showered love on the couple. One of the comments read, "Wow, they look so good." Another commented, "So real and beautiful." Another fan called them the "best couple in the world."

Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth, tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya in a dreamy wedding ceremony on February 7 in Mumbai in the presence of family and friends. Nita Ambani and Shloka Ambani also attended the wedding. Priyanka, who was earlier in Hyderabad, flew to Mumbai with her daughter Malti to prepare for the wedding festivities. The actor shared glimpses of the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies and was even seen dancing to her songs Desi Girl and Gallan Goodiyaan along with Nick during the baraat.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Priyanka is rumoured to be the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu in SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. While the actor has not yet confirmed the reports, her fans are convinced after her social media posts hinted at the same. Earlier, she posted a reel on Instagram about flying from Toronto to Dubai and then from Dubai to Hyderabad. While she captioned the video with just an Om emoji, her use of the song Roar of RRR caught everyone’s attention.

She also hinted at a "new chapter" in her life while in Hyderabad, further fueling speculation about her involvement in the project. She even commented "finally" under Rajamouli’s post about SSMB29. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the second season of Citadel and in the American film Heads of State.