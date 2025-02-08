Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra proves less is more in suit; Nick Jonas steals hearts in simple kurta-pyjama. Video

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 08, 2025 03:58 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended her brother's post-wedding function today. The couple wore simple ethnic outfits for the occasion. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's post-wedding function. The couple wore simple ethnic ensembles for the occasion, proving less is more. While Priyanka chose a silk mint green kurta set, Nick complemented her in a light green kurta and churidar pants.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas greet the paparazzi.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas greet the paparazzi.

Also Read | All the outfits Priyanka Chopra wore for her brother's wedding. Steal her guide to slay the wedding season looks

Less is more for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's mint green kurta features a split crew neckline adorned with intricate zardozi work, sequin embellishments, and applique embroidery. The quarter-length sleeves, side slits, an asymmetric hem, a relaxed fitting, and intricate embroidery done on borders rounded off the design elements. She wore the kurta with matching palazzo pants and a scalloped dupatta - both decked in delicate embroidery patterns and tassel embellishments.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with elegant jewels, including a Serpentine Bulgari bracelet watch, gold bangles, statement jhumkis, and rings. She also wore embroidered juttis and stylish sunglasses with her kurta set. Lastly, with her hair tied in a centre-parted twisted bun, berry-toned lips, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Nick Jonas steals the show

Nick complemented Priyanka in a light green kurta and ivory churidar pants. The kurta features delicate embroidery on the torso, button closures on the bodice, full-length sleeves, side slits, and a tailored fitting. He completed the ensemble with black-and-white mojaris, sunglasses, a stylish watch, and a trimmed beard.

About Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding

Meanwhile, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. The couple tied the knot on February 7. Celebrities like Rekha, Parineeti Chopra, Nita Ambani and Shloka Mehta also attended the ceremony. Additionally, Parineeti's husband, Raghav Chadha, and Nick's parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, were also present at the wedding.

