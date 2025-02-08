All the outfits Priyanka Chopra wore for her brother's wedding. Steal her guide to slay the wedding season looks

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, tied the knot with Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. For the multiple ceremonies, the Desi Girl chose some incredible ensembles by Indian designers that could be a part of your bridesmaid or sister-of-the-groom collection. From breezy summer suits to elegant lehenga sets, take a look at what Priyanka wore. Priyanka Chopra wore stunning ensembles for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding.

The breezy salmon pink suit

For the first pre-wedding function, Priyanka chose a salmon pink suit set from One Not Two. The breezy, summer-ready ensemble features an embroidered kurta, palazzo pants, and a matching organza dupatta. The actor styled the outfit with vintage glasses, embroidered juttis, bracelets, a watch, a Louis Vuitton bag, minimal makeup, and loose tresses.

The rust orange sharara look

For the second pre-wedding function, Priyanka performed the duties of the groom's sister, dressed in a rust orange sleeveless kurti. She styled the fitted top with gold palazzo pants and embroidered organza dupatta. Golden heels, statement Chandbalis, and a dainty necklace rounded off the accessories.

The Haldi look

Priyanka embraced the colours of Haldi celebrations with her elegant kurti and lehenga look in a vibrant yellow hue. She wore a sleeveless embroidered kurti, a pleated lehenga skirt, and a sequin embellished dupatta. Gold earrings, yellow bangles, sunglasses, and rings rounded off the accessories. With her long tresses tied in a half-up hairdo, she chose minimal makeup for the glam.

Floral are in

One of our favourite looks of Priyanka Chopra from her brother Siddharth's wedding was this Rahul Mishra corset lehenga gown look. The ensemble features a strapless corset blouse and a floor-length A-line skirt decked in resham embroidered flowers, crystal adornments, and sequins. She styled the ensemble with loose tresses, a rare pink diamond necklace, and minimal glam.

Shining bright like a diamond

Priyanka shined bright like a diamond for her brother's wedding sangeet ceremony in a midnight blue Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga adorned with Swarovski crystal, beads and sequins. She wore the lehenga set with a diamond choker, matching earrings, a bracelet, and rings.

The most beautiful sister-of-the bride

For Siddharth's wedding day, Priyanka walked her brother down the aisle in a custom turquoise blue Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring a one-shoulder blouse, lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta. She wore the ensemble with a Bulgari emerald Eden necklace and rings. A messy bun adorned with floral hairpins and minimal makeup rounded off her look.