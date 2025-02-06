Priyanka Chopra's rare pink diamond necklace with floral lehenga steals the show at her brother's wedding festivities

Priyanka Chopra is bringing her best fashion foot forward during her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities. Last night, Priyanka attended Siddharth's mehndi function, and for the celebrations, the star wore a beautiful custom corset lehenga set designed by Rahul Mishra. Meanwhile, Priyanka's jewellery stole the show at the function. Priyanka Chopra poses for the paparazzi at her brother Siddharth's wedding celebrations.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra stuns in elegant orange kurta set for brother’s wedding festivities. Loved her look? It costs ₹18K

Florals and diamonds!

Priyanka wore a custom version of the Himadri lehenga from Rahul Mishra's festive couture 2023 collection. The lehenga skirt features resham hand-embroidered mountain flowers on an ivory organza canvas. Meanwhile, the coordinating corset blouse features colourful hand-embroidered botanicals. The shimmering sequin embellishments, layered ghera of the skirt, a plunging strapless neckline, and structured boning add feminine elements.

Priyanka paired the ensemble with statement Bulgari jewels, which became the highlight of her look. She wore the Pink Gold Diamond Necklace, the Forever Bracelet and Ring, and the Serpenti Viper Bracelet and Ring. Per the fashion watchdog and influencer Diet Sabya, Priyanka's Bulgari necklace features 7 pear-shaped morganites, 6 cushion mandarin garnets, and 9 cabochon amethysts. The necklace is worth ₹10-12 crores.

Meanwhile, with her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled in soft blowout waves, Priyanka chose feathered brows, soft pink lips, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing highlighter, pink eye shadow, and winged eyeliner for the glam picks.

The Haldi ceremony

Earlier, Priyanka shared pictures from Siddharth's Haldi ceremony. “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with happiest haldi ceremony 💛,” she captioned the photos. Priyanka wore a yellow ensemble featuring a spaghetti-strapped embroidered kurti, a pleated lehenga set, and an embroidered dupatta. She completed the look with a half-tied hairdo, statement jhumkis, vintage glasses, gold bangles, and minimal glam.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, is tying the knot with actor Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie, and the actor's in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas, also attended the ceremonies.