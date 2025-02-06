Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law performs ladkewala duties, distributes sweets to media at her brother's mehendi. Watch

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to actor Neelam Upadhyaya. On Wednesday, the haldi and mehendi functions from the pre-wedding celebrations took place in Mumbai. Priyanka attended with daughter Malti Marie and in-laws Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas. And her father-in-law won fans' hearts with a rather sweet gesture. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra is a protective mom, covers daughter Malti's eyes to shield her from paparazzi camera flashes. Watch) Paul Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law, won fans' hearts with a sweet gesture at her brother's mehendi.

Priyanka Chopra's father thanks paparazzi

Jonas arrived at the event with his wife, Denise, and daughter-in-law, Priyanka, before briefly posing for the paparazzi outside the venue. Later in the evening, as the event concluded, the Chopra family came out to thank the media and paparazzi at the event. As women from the family distributed sweets to them, Jonas also joined, handing over sweet boxes to the paparazzi himself. He even addressed the photographers.

In a video shared by a Priyanka-Nick Jonas fan club, he says to the paparazzi, "I want to say thank you from Priyanka. We would like to provide you with some food for being so kind." He then folds his hands into a namaste and thanks the paparazzi again. Priyanka's cousins also thanked the paparazzi on the red carpet.

Paul Kevin Jonas' gesture bowled over fans. One wrote, "Such a gentleman." Another added, "I’m so happy that Priyanka’s in-laws are there. Representing Nick. Love this." Another comment read, "Papa Jonas is the sweetest."

About Priyanka Chopra's brother's wedding

Priyanka is in India for her brother Siddharth's wedding. Earlier on Wednesday, she danced her heart out with her family at his haldi ceremony. The actor shared several pictures from the function on social media.

Priyanka landed in India last month and went straight to Hyderabad, fuelling rumours that she has signed SS Rajamouli's next with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps. After spending almost a week in Hyderabad, Priyanka arrived in Mumbai over the weekend, ahead of her brother's big day.

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to actor Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024, after their roka ceremony in April 2024.