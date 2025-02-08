Priyanka Chopra's reaction to paparazzi calling Nick Jonas ‘Nicku’ at Siddharth Chopra's sangeet is unmissable. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, recently attended the wedding of her brother, Siddharth Chopra. The couple posed together for the cameras at the sangeet ceremony, where a paparazzo addressed Nick Jonas as "Nicku," leading to an unmissable reaction from Priyanka. Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities.

Paps call Nick Jonas ‘Nicku’

Priyanka and Nick twinned in traditional blue outfits at Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's sangeet ceremony. The couple posed together for the paparazzi at the venue. A Reddit user shared the video, captioning it, “Priyanka Chopra can’t hold back laughter as paparazzi call Nick ‘Nicku’!” In the video, the actress bursts into laughter after hearing the photographers call her husband "Nicku."

This is not the first time paparazzi have addressed Nick Jonas with a nickname. Earlier, when the singer visited India for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the paps addressed him as "Nickwa." Reacting to the viral video, one fan wrote, "Nickwa remains the superior nickname." Another fan wrote, "Indian paparazzi are hilarious."

Nick reacts to paps calling him by nicknames

During his appearance on the BBC Asian Network Breakfast Show, Nick Jonas reacted to being called "Nickwa" and said, "Yes, I did hear that. It was very good to be back. I love India. It had been a couple of years since I was last there because of Covid, so this was a really fun trip. And yes, great to hear the many nicknames I have now."

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Neelam Upadhyaya kick-started their wedding festivities with a Mata Ki Chowki at their Mumbai residence, followed by Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. Nick Jonas was not part of these celebrations, while Priyanka attended the ceremonies with her daughter, Malti Marie. Siddharth and Neelam tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on February 7.