Priyanka Chopra is the perfect sister-in-law as she adjusts bride's lehenga at brother's wedding; takes nazar. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 07, 2025 09:03 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is marrying Neelam Upadhaya in Mumbai on Friday. The actor flew in from abroad for the wedding.

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra is marrying Neelam Upadhaya in Mumbai on Friday. The actor and her husband Nick Jonas are going all out while performing lakdewale duties, including walking her brother down the aisle and having a ball at the baraat. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra whips up crowd as she walks brother Siddharth down the aisle at his wedding. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra was all smiles as Neelam Upadhaya walked down the aisle.
Priyanka Chopra was all smiles as Neelam Upadhaya walked down the aisle.

Priyanka Chopra holds Neelam’s lehenga

In a video posted by a paparazzo account, Priyanka can be seen being the perfect sister-in-law as she helps Neelam at the wedding. The video shows Siddharth peeking at his bride from behind a veil as she walks down the aisle.

Priyanka is then seen adjusting her lehenga, helping her with the dupatta and taking her nazar (evil eye). She also helps the bride with her lehenga, holding her hand as she walks up the stairs to the mandap. The guests at the wedding can be seen clapping and cheering, recording Priyanka as she hugs Neelam in a heartfelt moment.

Another video posted by the paparazzo shows Priyanka and Nick dancing together to her hit song Desi Girl from the 2008 film Dostana. Nick opted for a cream bandhgala for the wedding while Priyanka opted for a baby blue lehenga with her hair tied up. She is also seen teaching the moves to the other wedding guests.

Siddharth’s wedding

Priyanka and her daughter, Malti Marie, arrived in India last month for the wedding, while her husband, Nick Jonas, arrived in India on Thursday. After the haldi and mehendi, Nick joined Priyanka and Malti for the sangeet ceremony. His parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr and her cousin Mannara Chopra were also at the festivities. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha skipped the pre-wedding ceremonies but will be attending the wedding tonight. They were spotted while heading to the venue, with Parineeti dressed in a red and white lehenga.

