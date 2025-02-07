Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra whips up crowd as she walks brother Siddharth down the aisle at his wedding. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 07, 2025 07:41 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra is marrying Neelam Upadhaya in Mumbai on Friday. The actor walked her brother down the aisle.

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s younger brother Siddharth Chopra is marrying Neelam Upadhaya in Mumbai on Friday. In a video clicked by a paparazzo, she walked him down the aisle while asking the crowd to cheer after dancing her heart out in his baraat. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out to Gallan Goodiyan at brother Siddharth's wedding baraat. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra walked her brother Siddharth down the aisle at his wedding.
Priyanka Chopra walked her brother Siddharth down the aisle at his wedding.

Priyanka Chopra walks Siddharth down the aisle

A paparazzo account posted an inside video from Siddharth’s wedding. The video showed Priyanka and her brother walking down the aisle, and everyone recorded them. The actor can be seen gesturing so that they can cheer louder as the music plays. Siddharth opted for a cream sherwani for the wedding while Priyanka opted for a baby blue lehenga with her hair tied up. Before this, she was dancing her heart out at his baraat with the family to the song Gallan Goodiyan from her 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Siddharth’s wedding

Priyanka and her daughter, Malti Marie, arrived in India last month for the wedding, while her husband, Nick Jonas, arrived in India on Thursday. After the haldi and mehendi, Nick joined Priyanka and Malti for the sangeet ceremony. His parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr and her cousin Mannara Chopra were also at the festivities. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha skipped the pre-wedding ceremonies but will be attending the wedding tonight. They were spotted while heading to the venue, with Parineeti dressed in a red and white lehenga.

Priyanka had also posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the wedding ceremonies on Instagram. She posted a Reel from their sangeet, writing, “#SidNee’s sangeet night.” A couple of days ago she posted pictures of them rehearsing for the sangeet, writing, “Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow. mere bhai ki shaad hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya !! sangeet practice to fam jams. So good to be home. my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely! looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On