Priyanka Chopra whips up crowd as she walks brother Siddharth down the aisle at his wedding. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth Chopra is marrying Neelam Upadhaya in Mumbai on Friday. In a video clicked by a paparazzo, she walked him down the aisle while asking the crowd to cheer after dancing her heart out in his baraat. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out to Gallan Goodiyan at brother Siddharth's wedding baraat. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra walks Siddharth down the aisle

A paparazzo account posted an inside video from Siddharth’s wedding. The video showed Priyanka and her brother walking down the aisle, and everyone recorded them. The actor can be seen gesturing so that they can cheer louder as the music plays. Siddharth opted for a cream sherwani for the wedding while Priyanka opted for a baby blue lehenga with her hair tied up. Before this, she was dancing her heart out at his baraat with the family to the song Gallan Goodiyan from her 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Siddharth’s wedding

Priyanka and her daughter, Malti Marie, arrived in India last month for the wedding, while her husband, Nick Jonas, arrived in India on Thursday. After the haldi and mehendi, Nick joined Priyanka and Malti for the sangeet ceremony. His parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr and her cousin Mannara Chopra were also at the festivities. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha skipped the pre-wedding ceremonies but will be attending the wedding tonight. They were spotted while heading to the venue, with Parineeti dressed in a red and white lehenga.

Priyanka had also posted behind-the-scenes pictures from the wedding ceremonies on Instagram. She posted a Reel from their sangeet, writing, “#SidNee’s sangeet night.” A couple of days ago she posted pictures of them rehearsing for the sangeet, writing, “Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow. mere bhai ki shaad hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya !! sangeet practice to fam jams. So good to be home. my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely! looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra.”