Priyanka Chopra shows bhabhi-to-be Neelam how to pose for paparazzi, fixes her outfit on sangeet night. Watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas stunned at the sangeet ceremony of her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya. Several videos and pictures of the celebrities at the event venue emerged online on Thursday evening. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas all smiles at her brother Siddharth's sangeet; pose with bride and groom. Watch) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posed with Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya at their sangeet ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra fixes Neelam's dress

In a clip, as Priyanka reached the venue and old Neelam, "You look amazing." She then fixed Neelam's hair and dress. Priyanka also guided Neelam on how to pose for the paparazzi. Nick Jonas shook hands and hugged both Siddharth and Neelam. Priyanka also hugged Neelam and had a brief conversation with her before she stepped inside with Nick. Neelam wore a silver lehenga, while Siddharth Chopra looked dashing in a blue sherwani.

Priyanka and Nick pose with his parents

Priyanka and Nick also posed with his parents--father, Kevin Jonas, and mother, Denise Jonas. For the event, the couple twinned in navy blue ethnic wear. Priyanka wore a blue lehenga, while Nick opted for a sherwani and matching pants. Priyanka enhanced her glamorous look with a dazzling diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings.

Nick, who had not been part of the earlier wedding celebrations of his brother-in-law Siddharth, arrived in India on Thursday to take part in the wedding celebrations.

Priyanka is enjoying her brother's pre-wedding festivities

Priyanka, who is currently in Mumbai for the wedding, has been in the spotlight during the ongoing celebrations. On Wednesday night, the mehendi and haldi functions were held, where Priyanka was seen enjoying herself, dancing, and celebrating with her family. During the mehendi celebration, Priyanka wore an ivory dress featuring a sleeveless corset-style choli paired with a lehenga skirt.

Priyanka was accompanied by her in-laws. Kevin wore a traditional sherwani, while Denise looked radiant in a coral-coloured saree. Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, was also seen at the event in a classic sherwani. He posed alongside his cousins for pictures. The pre-wedding events were filled with joy and excitement, with Priyanka sharing glimpses of the ceremonies on social media. She posted several pictures from the haldi ceremony, where she danced and celebrated with her loved ones.

About Siddharth and Neelam

Siddharth's wedding to Neelam has been highly anticipated. The couple got engaged in August 2024, following their roka ceremony in April 2024. They will tie the knot on Friday in Mumbai in the presence of their friends and family.