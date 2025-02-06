Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas all smiles at her brother Siddharth's sangeet; pose with bride and groom. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 06, 2025 09:44 PM IST

Nick Jonas flew to Mumbai on Thursday right on time for the wedding and the sangeet. Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie arrived in India before that.

Actor Priyanka Chopra took a break from shooting to be in India for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding festivities. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to join her and their daughter Malti Marie. The couple was spotted all smiles as they posed for pictures with the bride and groom. (Also Read: Move over Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie is the new desi girl as she flaunts lehenga, bangles, mehendi at maamu's wedding)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Siddharth and Neelam.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Siddharth and Neelam.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Siddharth’s sangeet

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Priyanka looks stunning in a blue and silver lehenga that she paired with diamond jewellery and a sheer dupatta. Nick opted for a matching bandhgala and thanked the paparazzi present there. Siddharth and his bride-to-be Neelam Upadhyaya joined the couple for a few pictures after, looking happy to be all together.

A day ahead of the sangeet, Priyanka and Malti attended the mehendi festivities, with the actor posting pictures and videos on her Instagram. Adorable pictures showed Malti flaunting her simple mehendi design and bonding with uncle Siddharth. Priyanka’s in-laws Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr were also present at the pre-wedding ceremonies, so was her cousin Mannara Chopra.

Priyanka’s younger brother Siddharth and Neelam will marry in Mumbai this Friday. Priyanka came to India last month with her daughter Malti and went straight to Hyderabad on work before heading to Mumbai on Sunday. Priyanka also posted pictures of the haldi ceremony on her social media.

Recent work

Priyanka is rumoured to star in SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 with Mahesh Babu though an official announcement is yet to be made. The actor has hinted about it on her social media when she flew to India. She will also star in Heads of State and The Bluff, she was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama Love Again. Priyanka produced the short film Anuja which was nominated for an Oscar.

