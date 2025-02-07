Priyanka Chopra dances her heart out to Gallan Goodiyan at brother Siddharth's wedding baraat. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra brought the moves during her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding baraat. She joined her family and close relatives to dance to her own film song ‘Gallan Goodiayan’ during the baraat on Friday afternoon. The actor has been busy with the pre-wedding festivities in the last few days. Siddharth is all set to tie the knot with Neelam Upadhaya. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra shows bhabhi-to-be Neelam how to pose for paparazzi, fixes her outfit on sangeet night. Watch video) Priyanka Chopra was spotted dancing at her brother's baarat.

Priyanka dances in the baraat

In the new video that has been posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Priyanka was seen amongst the family members and other friends, dancing her heart out to the song Gallan Goodiyan from the 2015 release Dil Dhadakne Do. Priyanka played the lead in that Zoya Akhtar release that also starred Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.

In the video, Siddharth was seen in a cream-coloured sherwani as he stood on the car, surrounded by his brothers and cousins. All of them raised their hands and grooved to the song. In front of the car, there were dholwalahs. The actor's family gathered there and danced to the dhol beats.

Priyanka in pre-wedding festivities

On Thursday evening, the actor joined husband Nick Jonas at the sangeet ceremony. She then fixed Neelam's hair and dress. Priyanka also guided Neelam on how to pose for the paparazzi. Priyanka wore a blue lehenga, while Nick opted for a sherwani and matching pants.

During the mehendi celebration, Priyanka wore an ivory dress featuring a sleeveless corset-style choli paired with a lehenga skirt. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the joyous occasion. The pictures showed her daughter Malti flaunting her simple mehendi design and bonding with uncle Siddharth. Priyanka’s in-laws Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr were also present at the pre-wedding ceremonies, along with her cousin Mannara Chopra.