Priyanka Chopra dances to Darling, Dhan Te Nan at brother Siddharth's sangeet; Nick Jonas performs with dad Kevin Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra enjoyed herself thoroughly at her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya's sangeet on Thursday evening. Many videos of Priyanka dancing at the pre-wedding festivity with her husband-singer Nick Jonas, Neelam, and the rest of their family members emerged on social media platforms. In a clip, Nick Jonas was also seen singing at the event. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shows bhabhi-to-be Neelam how to pose for paparazzi, fixes her outfit on sangeet night. Watch video) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas grooved to many songs at her brother Siddharth Chopra's sangeet.

Priyanka danced to her and Shahid Kapoor's songs

In a video, Priyanka was seen dancing to the songs-- Darling from her 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf, the title track from Shahid Kapoor's 2004 film Dil Maange More, Dhan Te Nan from her and Shahid's 2009 film Kaminey and Balle Balle from the 2004 movie Bride and Prejudice.

Nick Jonas performs with dad Kevin Jonas

Priyanka also grooved as Nick sang several songs, such as Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). Nick and his father, Kevin Jonas, sang the Jonas Brothers' song When You Look Me In The Eyes. In many videos, Priyanka, Neelam and Siddharth Chopra danced together on the stage. Several of their family members also performed at the event.

For the event, Priyanka opted for a blue lehenga, a diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings. Nick was seen in a blue sherwani and pants. Siddharth was also seen in a blue sherwani, and Neelam opted for a silver lehenga.

Priyanka enjoyed herself at the mehendi and haldi ceremonies with her loved ones. Siddharth's wedding to Neelam will take place in Mumbai on Friday. The couple got engaged in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024.

Priyanka's films

Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled SSB29 alongside Mahesh Babu. The film is written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli. Further details about the cast are still under wraps.

Priyanka is set to join Nick and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, for an upcoming holiday film. The project, which is expected to premiere on Disney, brings the Jonas family together for a memorable 2025 holiday season. Filming for the untitled movie began on January 13 in Toronto.