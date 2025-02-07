Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas dazzles at her brother's sangeet in midnight blue lehenga, blinding diamond necklace

Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, is all set to tie the knot with actor Neelam Upadhyaya. Yesterday, singer and Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, also arrived in India to participate in the festivities. The couple attended Siddharth's sangeet last night with Nick's parents. Let's decode what the actor wore for the bash. Priyanka Chopra attended her brother's wedding sangeet with Nick Jonas.

Shining bright like a diamond!

Priyanka chose an ethnic yet modern custom look by designer Falguni Shane Peacock for her brother's wedding festivities. She wore a midnight blue lehenga set embellished with glittering Swarovski stones, sequins, and beads. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Priyanka accessorised her look with jewels from Bulgari.

The midnight blue lehenga features a super-cropped choli with a plunging neckline, broad straps on the shoulders, a midriff-baring hem length, and a fitted bust. Meanwhile, the figure-sculpting mermaid silhouette, multiple gheras, a high-rise waistline, and a floor-sweeping hem add feminine details to the ensemble.

Priyanka rounded off the ensemble by layering a matching Swarovski stone-embellished dupatta on her shoulder. She accessorised the lehenga set with blinding diamond jewels, including a choker necklace, dainty earrings, rings, and a bracelet.

Lastly, with her hair left loose in a centre parting, she chose feathered brows, smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, berry-toned lips, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

Nick and Priyanka perform at the sangeet

Nick performed some of his hit songs, including Maan Meri Jaan, at the sangeet with his dad, Kevin Jonas Sr. Priyanka also gave several dance performances at the wedding along with her family members. She also performed with the bride-to-be on the song Balle Balle from Bride and Prejudice.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, is tying the knot with actor Neelam Upadhyaya. Apart from Priyanka and Nick, their daughter Malti Marie and Nick's parents, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas, are also in India to be a part of the ceremonies.