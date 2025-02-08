Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra dances to her hit song Desi Girl at brother Siddharth Chopra's baraat, Nick Jonas joins her. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Feb 08, 2025 08:05 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra, for the wedding, wore a blue-coloured lehenga and tied her hair in a bun. Nick Jonas was seen in a cream bandhgala and matching pants.

Actor Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth Chopra got married to Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai on Friday. Several videos and pictures have emerged on social media platforms of the baraat dancing to several songs ahead of the ceremony. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra is the perfect sister-in-law as she adjusts bride's lehenga at brother's wedding; takes nazar. Watch)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dance ahead of her brother's wedding.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dance ahead of her brother's wedding.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to Desi Girl

In a clip, Priyanka was seen dancing to her hit song Desi Girl from the 2008 film Dostana. She was joined by her husband-singer Nick Jonas. He also tried to do a few steps standing next to Priyanka. Their family and friends also joined them for the dance.

About Siddharth and Neelam's wedding

Apart from Priyanka and Nick, the wedding was also attended by his parents Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas. Nita Ambani, Priyanka’s cousin-actor Parineeti Chopra, and her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha, also attended the wedding.

In a video from the wedding, Priyanka was seen helping the bride, Neelam, towards the stage. She was also seen walking Siddharth towards the mandap ahead of the wedding.

In another video, Priyanka and Nick were seen performing the wedding rituals. For the wedding, Parineeti opted for an ethnic skirt that she paired with a blood-red blouse and jacket. Raghav wore an off-white coloured kurta with a brown jacket. Priyanka was seen in a blue-coloured lehenga and tied her hair in a bun. Nick was seen in a cream bandhgala and matching pants.

More about the wedding

A source told PTI, “The wedding happened according to Hindu traditions at the Army club in Juhu in presence of close family and friends. The ceremony began with a baarat that arrived at about 4:30 pm where the family including Priyanka and Nick danced their hearts out. The wedding started at around 6-6:30 pm. An after party will be held at Butterfly High restaurant in Mumbai's Oshiwara area."

Priyanka, along with her three-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, flew to India last month. Nick arrived in Mumbai on Thursday.

About Siddharth and Neelam

On his Instagram profile, Siddharth Chopra has addressed himself as a producer. Neelam is an actor who has worked primarily in Telugu and Tamil films such as Mr 7, Action 3D, Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om. The couple got engaged in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024.

See More
