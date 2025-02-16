Priyanka Chopra gives masterclass in airport fashion with her stylish lime green co-ord set look. Watch

Priyanka Chopra has been on a style spree ever since she arrived in India, serving one stunning look after another. After dazzling everyone with her glamorous ethnic ensembles at her brother's wedding, the diva was recently spotted at the airport. Rocking a lime green co-ord set, she proved that style and comfort can go hand in hand. Let's decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in elegant orange kurta set for brother’s wedding festivities. Loved her look? It costs ₹18K) Priyanka Chopra stuns at airport in stylish lime green co-ord set.(Instagram)

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's stylish airport look

Priyanka Chopra opted for an easy-breezy co-ord set in a refreshing shade of lime green. It features an oversized shirt with a classic collared neckline, button-down detailing, and full sleeves, striking the perfect balance between laid-back and chic.

To add a touch of allure, she left a few buttons undone, allowing her tiny white bralette to peek through, subtly elevating the look. She completed the ensemble with a matching pair of loose-fitted trousers, creating a perfectly coordinated monochrome look.

When it came to accessories, Priyanka kept it chic, styling her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings, a grey cap, oversized black sunglasses and a delicate chain necklace featuring a striking green emerald pendant. She completed her ensemble with a pair of classic white sneakers, adding a sporty touch.

For her makeup, she opted for a soft glam look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a radiant highlighter, and subtle nude lipstick. Letting her luscious tresses flow freely, she perfectly rounded off her stylish airport look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra completed filming for Citadel Season Two. She has two exciting projects, The Bluff and Heads of State, lined up next. Currently, she's busy working on her upcoming film SSMB29, where she stars alongside Mahesh Babu, directed by SS Rajamouli.