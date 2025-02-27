SS Rajamouli's friend and collaborator accuses filmmaker of torture in final video before alleged suicide

Director SS Rajamouli has been accused of harassment and torture by producer Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao, who claims to have been his close friend since the 1990s. In a video posted by Mana Stars, Srinivasa alleged the RRR filmmaker was responsible for his personal and professional struggles. (Also Read: Meet India's most successful director with ₹4200 crore gross, 0 flops; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty) Uppalati Srinivasa Rao claimed that SS Rajamouli has been his friends for years.

Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao’s video

Srinivasa shot a video and sent it to Mettu Police Station along with a letter, which Big TV accessed. In the video, Srinivasa says, “India’s number one director, SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli, are the reason for my suicide. You might think I am doing this for publicity, but this is my final letter. Everyone from MM Keeravaani to Chandrasekhar Yeleti and Hanu Raghavapudi knows how close I have been to Rajamouli for years now. I never thought a woman could come between us.”

Srinivasa also claimed in the video that Rajamouli and he have a ‘triangle love story’ with a woman, much like Sukumar’s film Arya 2. “He asked me to sacrifice my love for her, and while I didn’t agree at first, I did later on. He believed I’d told people about this, and he began torturing me after we got into an argument. We worked together till Yamadonga (2007), but he ruined my life after that. He tortured me so much since he became a big shot. I am 55 years old and have lived a single life,” he alleged, asking the police to do a lie detector test.

Recent work

Rajamouli last directed the 2022 film RRR, which starred Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Incidentally, the 2007 film Yamadonga also featured Jr NTR. The director is currently working on an action-adventure film with Mahesh Babu. The film is also rumoured to star Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.