Namrata Shirodkar references RRR while posting pics with Ram Charan, Jr NTR from wedding in Abu Dhabi

Mahesh Babu’s wife, former actor-model Namrata Shirodkar, is in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to attend a star-studded wedding with Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and others in attendance. Over the weekend, she posted numerous pictures of her catching up with them all, on her Instagram. (Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar, Jr NTR, Upasana Konidela, Anirudh Ravichander catch up at friend's wedding in Abu Dhabi. See pics) Namrata Shirodkar with Pinky Reddy, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela in Abu Dhabi.

Namrata Shirodkar with Ram Charan

Namrata posted pictures on her Instagram stories with Jr NTR’s wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, Ram’s wife, Upasana Konidela, her sister Anushpala Kamineni Ebrahim, socialite Pinky Reddy, and others.

Lakshmi Pranathi, Namrata Shirodkar, Upasana Konidela and Anushpala Kamineni Ebrahim cosy up for a pic.

One of the pictures she titled “Into the night of celebrations (sparkle emojis)” shows her posing for a picture with Pinky, Ram and Upasana, who look happy to be there. She also used the song Dosti from RRR for the pic.

Namrata Shirodkar with Pinky Reddy, Jr NTR and Upasana Konidela.

She posted another photo of her and Jr NTR, writing, “With the ever so dapper @jrntr (sparkle emojis)” set to The Water from RRR.

Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture with Jr NTR.

A day before, Namrata had posted pictures on her Instagram feed and stories with Jr NTR, Lakshmi, Upasana, Anirudh Ravichander, her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, Pushpa director Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti and others. Posting them, she wrote, “About last night….Celebrating Keerthi and Niteish as they begin their beautiful journey together. Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Recent work

Ram was last seen in Shankar’s Game Changer after SS Rajamouli’s 2022 hit RRR. Unfortunately, the film failed to make a mark and was even leaked online within hours of release. It received mixed reviews and did not fare well at the box office. The actor is now shooting for a film with Buchi Babu Sana that also stars Janhvi Kapoor. He has also said yes to a film directed by Sukumar.

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, which was released in 2024 to mixed reviews. He is now shooting for Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 with Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be his co-star.