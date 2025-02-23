Namrata Shirodkar, Jr NTR, Upasana Konidela, Anirudh Ravichander catch up at friend's wedding in Abu Dhabi. See pics

Mahesh Babu’s wife, former actor-model Namrata Shirodkar, took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of the lavish wedding she’s attending in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Some pictures she posted feature her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, actor Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni meets his Brahmotsavam co-star Avantika Vandanapu. See pic) Jr NTR, Namrata Shirodkar, Lakshmi Pranathi at a wedding in Dubai.

Namrata Shirodkar posts pics from wedding

“Ready (heart emoji),” Namrata wrote, posting a picture with Sitara and Pushpa director Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti at the wedding. “Shimmer and shine (sparkle emojis),” she wrote, posting another with Jr NTR, Lakshmi and a few other friends.

Namrata Shirodkar with Sitara Ghattamaneni and Sukriti.

Tarak is dressed in a dark bandhgala for the wedding, Lakshmi opted for a sequinned dress, and Namrata opted for a cream-hued look. As soon as she posted it, the pictures started doing rounds on social media, with fans happy to see Jr NTR, Lakshmi and Namrata together.

Namrata Shirodkar with Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi.

Namrata also posted a set of pictures on her feed, writing, “About last night….Celebrating Keerthi and Niteish as they begin their beautiful journey together. Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.” Some of the pictures also feature Upasana Konidela and Anirudh Ravichander.

Recent work

Jr NTR was last seen in Koratala Siva’s 2024 film Devara: Part 1, which marked the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan . According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹292.03 crore net in India and ₹421.63 crore gross worldwide.

His film with director Prashanth Neel finally went on floors recently. He will likely join the film’s shoot in March. Tarak will also debut in Bollywood with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

Mahesh has begun shooting for his next film with SS Rajamouli after Trivikram Srinivas’ 2024 film Guntur Kaaram. The film is rumoured to star Priyanka Chopra, though an official announcement is awaited.