Jr NTR's film with Prashanth Neel finally goes on floors with a fiery scene. See pic

NTR Neel - actor Jr NTR’s film with director Prashanth Neel finally went on floors on Thursday. Jr NTR and the film’s production house, Mythri Movie Makers, took to social media to make the announcement, sharing a picture of Prashanth from the sets. (Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's twins vibe to Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle; fans call it ‘cute’. Watch) This is Jr NTR's next Telugu film after Devara: Part 1 last year.

NTR Neel begins shoot

The production house shared a picture of Prashanth directing a scene. He stands on a vehicle while numerous extras stand behind a police barricade. A beat-up Ambassador car is also seen on the road, seemingly having been involved in an accident, while damaged bicycles are strewn around near a fire.

Posting it, the producers wrote on X, “The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema! #NTRNeel shoot has officially begun. A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the Masses.” Jr NTR posted the picture on his Instagram stories, writing, “And it begins…#NTRNeel.”

A screengrab of Jr NTR's Instagram stories.

About NTR Neel

Jr NTR and Prashanth’s film was announced on the former’s birthday in 2022. In May last year, while wishing Jr NTR a happy birthday, Prashanth released a poster from the film and revealed that the film would go on floors in August. But only a pooja ceremony was held when the time came. Before that, the film was supposed to begin shooting in March last year.

After numerous delays, the film, which is slated for release in 2026, finally began shooting. After the pooja ceremony, the producers wrote, “This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! #NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026.” but it remains to be seen if the film will be released on time.

Jr NTR will also debut in Bollywood soon with Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.