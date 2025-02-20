Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's twins vibe to Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle; fans call it ‘cute’. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 20, 2025 03:51 PM IST

Vignesh Shivan posted a video of his twins Ulag and Uyir having a ball as they sing along to the song from Devara: Part 1. 

It looks like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s sons Uyir and Ulag can’t get enough of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1. The director posted a video on his Instagram of the twins singing along to the song as the actor encourages them. (Also Read: Nayanthara has been cast in Yash, Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, confirms Akshay Oberoi)

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara with their twins Ulag and Uyir.
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara with their twins Ulag and Uyir.

Nayanthara’s twins vibe to Chuttamalle

Vignesh posted the video on Instagram writing, “Rhythm, timing, Music dhaana nammakku Uyir, ulagam, Vazhkai ellameyyy (heart emojis) @nayanthara #Ulag #Uyir (Rythm, timing, music are our life and soul).”

In the video, the twins can be seen dancing to the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander while sitting in Vignesh’s lap. Vignesh asks one of the twins to get ready and he snaps his fingers and says ‘aah’ right on cue, much to Nayanthara’s delight, who says ‘wow’. She even tells him ‘good job man’ after he does it again.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the moment, with one commenting, “That Haaan.” Another agreed, “That ahh part is soo cuteee.” One fan commented, “acho cute,” while others left hearts and heart eye emojis, calling it the ‘cutest’. Ed Sheeran recently sang Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao at his Bengaluru concert.

Recent work

Vignesh is directing Love Insurance Kompany, which will star Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film will be released this year. Nayanthara will soon star in Test, which will be released on Netflix this year. She will also be seen in Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Rakkayir, Mammootty and Mohan's MMMN, and an untitled film with director Vishnu Edavan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh also appeared in a Netflix docu-series titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale last year, which ran into legal trouble for using footage without a no-objection certificate from Dhanush for Naanum Rowdy Thaan.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On