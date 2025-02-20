Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's twins vibe to Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Chuttamalle; fans call it ‘cute’. Watch

It looks like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s sons Uyir and Ulag can’t get enough of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1. The director posted a video on his Instagram of the twins singing along to the song as the actor encourages them. (Also Read: Nayanthara has been cast in Yash, Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, confirms Akshay Oberoi) Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara with their twins Ulag and Uyir.

Nayanthara’s twins vibe to Chuttamalle

Vignesh posted the video on Instagram writing, “Rhythm, timing, Music dhaana nammakku Uyir, ulagam, Vazhkai ellameyyy (heart emojis) @nayanthara #Ulag #Uyir (Rythm, timing, music are our life and soul).”

In the video, the twins can be seen dancing to the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander while sitting in Vignesh’s lap. Vignesh asks one of the twins to get ready and he snaps his fingers and says ‘aah’ right on cue, much to Nayanthara’s delight, who says ‘wow’. She even tells him ‘good job man’ after he does it again.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the moment, with one commenting, “That Haaan.” Another agreed, “That ahh part is soo cuteee.” One fan commented, “acho cute,” while others left hearts and heart eye emojis, calling it the ‘cutest’. Ed Sheeran recently sang Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao at his Bengaluru concert.

Recent work

Vignesh is directing Love Insurance Kompany, which will star Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film will be released this year. Nayanthara will soon star in Test, which will be released on Netflix this year. She will also be seen in Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Rakkayir, Mammootty and Mohan's MMMN, and an untitled film with director Vishnu Edavan.

Nayanthara and Vignesh also appeared in a Netflix docu-series titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale last year, which ran into legal trouble for using footage without a no-objection certificate from Dhanush for Naanum Rowdy Thaan.