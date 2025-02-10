Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor react to Ed Sheeran singing Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao: ‘Hearing you sing in Telugu is special’

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran surprised fans during his Sunday concert in Bengaluru when he sang Chuttamalle from Devara with Shilpa Rao. He even learnt Telugu ahead of the show to ensure his diction was perfect. Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor reacted to his performance. (Also Read: Ed Sheeran sings Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao on stage, wows Bengaluru fans with perfect Telugu. Watch) Ed Sheeran sang Chuttamalle from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara.

Jr NTR, Janhvi say this about Ed Sheeran

Jr NTR posted the video of Ed singing Chuttamalle at the concert on his Instagram stories, writing, “Music has no boundaries and you proved it again Ed! Hearing you sing Chuttamalle in Telugu is truly special.” He also tagged Ed, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Janhvi in the post.

Janhvi also posted it on her Instagram stories and wrote, “What a crossover to wake up to (heart emoji).” Anirudh also shared Ed and Jr NTR’s posts on his social media, clearly pumped to see him sing the Telugu hit.

Ed Sheeran sings Chuttamalle

Ed introduces Shilpa on stage in the video taken at the Bengaluru concert that he posted on Instagram. “Please make some noise for Shilpa Rao!” he said to loud cheers from the audience. The two of them were then seen singing Chuttamalle together, with Ed perfectly tuning in the Telugu vocals along with playing the guitar. “Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!” he wrote.

Shilpa took to her Instagram stories to share a video where Ed was seen practising the guitar chords for the song, while memorising the lyrics in Telugu. Both of them smiled and Shilpa looked impressed with how quickly Ed caught the tune and went along with the song.

Ahead of his Bengaluru concert, Ed ran into trouble when he tried to perform on Church Street but was stopped by cops. He later clarified that he had permission to sing there, writing, “We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x.”