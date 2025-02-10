Ed Sheeran sings Chuttamalle with Shilpa Rao on stage, wows Bengaluru fans with perfect Telugu. Watch

Ed Sheeran continues to surprise fans every time he appears on stage. For his Bengaluru concert, the Grammy-winning singer brought Indian singer Shilpa Rao on stage, and the two sang the hit track from Devara, Chuttamalle. Ed took to Instagram to share the process of him learning and practising the Telugu vocals before going on stage. (Also read: Ed Sheeran says he had permission after Bengaluru police interrupt performance: 'It wasn't random') Ed Sheeran with Shilpa Rao on stage during the Bengaluru concert.

Ed sings in Telugu

In the video, Ed was seen introducing Shilpa on stage. “Please make some noise for Shilpa Rao!” he said to loud cheers from the audience. The two of them were then seen singing Chuttamalle together, with Ed perfectly tuning in the Telugu vocals along with playing the guitar. “Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language!” he said.

Shilpa Rao took to her Instagram Stories to share a video where Ed was seen practising the guitar chords for the song, while memorising the lyrics in Telugu. Both of them smiled and Shilpa looked impressed with how quickly Ed caught the tune and went along with the song.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted enthusiastically in the comments section of the post. A fan said, “So much effort he’s putting in all the languages he’s singing in, in India! How beautiful is that!” A second fan commented, “He tried his level best in the given time.” A comment read, “Ed's efforts throughout the tour to learn and respect the culture is literally incredible.” “IS THERE ANYTHING HE CANT DO??? He is officially Indian now!❤️ loml can’t believe this," said a fan.

Ed is currently in India for his Mathematics tour. In the middle of his concerts, he even tried his hand at the sitar as he played his song Shape of You. Sitar player Megha Rawoot guided him in the process.

Ed recently performed in Chennai along with music maestro AR Rahman. Ed will conclude his tour on February 15 with a performance in Delhi-NCR.