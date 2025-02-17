Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni meets his Brahmotsavam co-star Avantika Vandanapu. See pic

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture of daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni with Mahesh Babu’s Brahmotsavam co-star Avantika Vandanapu. The picture shows Avantika and Sitara all smiles as they pose for a picture together. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu says he wants to spend ‘forever’ with Namrata Shirodkar on 20th anniversary) Avantika Vandanapu met Sitara Ghattamaneni recently.

Sitara’s click with Avantika

Namrata posted the picture of Avantika and Sitara on her Instagram stories tagging both of them. She wrote, “Happy shining girls (sparkle emojis).” Avantika was dressed in a maroon kurta and pyjama with bindi in the picture while Sitara was dressed in jeans and a tee-shirt. She did not reveal if the duo met in Hyderabad or in the US, where Avantika lives. Mahesh and Namrata’s son Gautham Ghattamaneni is also attending college in the US.

A screengrab of Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram stories.

Avantika, who played Mahesh’s younger cousin in the 2016 film, spoke to 123 Telugu about it last year in February and said, “To have my first opportunity in Tollywood with Mahesh was nothing short of a dream come true. Working as a child artiste in India, especially in my mother tongue, helped me become comfortable with the idea of pursuing a career in entertainment as a child.” Brahmotsavam, directed by Srikanth Addala was her debut project.

Recent work

Avantika worked in Telugu projects like Manamantha, Premam and Agnyaathavaasi before starring in the 2020 show Diary of a Future President and 2021 Disney film Spin. She has since acted in American films like Moxie, Senior Year and Mean Girls, apart from shows like Big Girls Don’t Cry. Last seen in Tarot and Big Girls Don’t Cry in 2024, Avantika will soon star in Ballerina Overdrive and A Crown of Wishes.

Mahesh was last seen in the 2024 Sankranthi release Guntur Kaaram with Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj and Jayaram. He is shooting for SS Rajamouli’s film with Priyanka Chopra as his rumoured co-star.