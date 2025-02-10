Mahesh Babu says he wants to spend ‘forever’ with Namrata Shirodkar on 20th anniversary

Actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar married in Hyderabad on February 10, 2005, after falling in love on the sets of the 2000 film Vamsi. Two children and two decades later, it looks like their love has only grown deeper if Mahesh’s anniversary post for Namrata is anything to go by. (Also Read: Shilpa Shirodkar on Mahesh Babu not publicly supporting her Bigg Boss 18 journey: 'World is quick to label him arrogant') Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar married in Hyderabad two decade ago.

Mahesh Babu’s anniversary post for Namrata

Mahesh posted a sweet picture of himself and Namrata caught in a candid moment as they laughed their hearts out. He wrote, “You, me and 20 beautiful years…To forever with you NSG (heart emojis).”

Sonali Bendre, who worked with Mahesh in the 2001 film Murari, commented under the post with champagne glasses, rainbow, hearts and sparkle emojis. Twinkle Khanna also commented with heart emojis, while Vishnu Manchu’s wife Viranica wrote, “Happiest anniversary to both you (heart emojis) stay blessed always. And here’s to celebrating a lifetime of love and joy.”

Shilpa Shirodkar calls Mahesh an ‘incredible husband’

Namrata’s sister, actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 18, posted a picture of the couple on one of their vacations together. She called them the ‘most adorable couple’ she knows, writing, “Every moment I witness of you two, defines the true meaning of friendship, companionship and pure love. The warmth you two bring into your beautiful bond makes it even more special.”

She then called Mahesh an ‘incredible husband’ and expressed happiness about Namrata finding her ‘soulmate’, writing, “20 years ago, my Chin found her soulmate. Chintukli, the amazing and supportive wife that you are and Mahesh, the incredible husband that you are, you two were bound to raise such an adorable family!” She ended her note by wishing them ‘happiness, laughter, and love’.

Recent work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ 2024 Sankranthi release Guntur Kaaram. Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary were his co-stars in the film. He is now shooting for SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29, and Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to be his co-star. The film’s team are yet to announce any details of the cast and crew.