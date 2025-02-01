Shilpa Shirodkar on Mahesh Babu not publicly supporting her Bigg Boss 18 journey: 'World is quick to label him arrogant'

Shilpa Shirodkar recently participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18. The actor received appreciation for her strong bonds in the house during her 102-day stint. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shilpa addressed why her brother-in-law, Mahesh Babu, did not show his support for her on social media, which some believed could have helped her secure a win. Shilpa Shirodkar defends Mahesh Babu not supporting her in Bigg Boss 18.

Shilpa defends Mahesh Babu

When asked if she felt embarrassed after being questioned about why Mahesh Babu didn’t tweet in her support following her eviction from Bigg Boss, Shilpa Shirodkar said, “Relationships shouldn’t be gauged by the posts shared on social media. I don't understand this concept. They don’t need to post on social media to show me how proud they are of me as a family. We are not the kind of family that openly expresses our feelings for each other. I went into the house for who I am, not as Namrata’s sister or Mahesh’s sister-in-law. Of course, he is a superstar and very popular, but that doesn’t mean he has to be part of my career too.”

She also addressed the perception that Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, are distant or unapproachable. “Mahesh and Namrata are very reserved people, and the world is quick to label them arrogant. Mahesh is reserved, but he is a very nice person. He is very, very cool. Of course, he is reserved, but he is always there. If you need anything, he will be there for you.”

While Shilpa Shirodkar’s sister, Namrata Shirodkar, and her niece, Sitara, made a vote appeal for her during her stint on Bigg Boss 18, Mahesh Babu did not post anything similar on social media.

About Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar worked primarily in Bollywood films from 1989 to 2000. She made her debut with Ramesh Sippy's film Bhrashtachar, alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha, and went on to star in several hit films, including Trinetra, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, and Bewafa Sanam.

In 2000, she took a 13-year hiatus from showbiz to focus on her family in London. She made her comeback in 2013 with the television show Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, based on the lives of domestic helps. Since then, she has been part of TV shows such as Silsila Pyaar Ka and Savitri Devi College & Hospital.