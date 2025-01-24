Namrata Shirodkar happy to have sister Shilpa Shirodkar back after Bigg Boss 18. See pics

Shilpa Shirodkar appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, since October last year, until she was evicted from the house after 102 days. Her sister Namrata Shirodkar, actor and Mahesh Babu’s wife, posted on social media how happy she is to have her back. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks silence on fans calling out Mahesh Babu, Namrata for not supporting her) Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar posted pictures together on their Instagram.

Namrata Shirodkar, Shilpa happy to meet

Namrata posted numerous pictures on her Instagram with her sister Shilpa, writing, “So happy to have you back!!! @shilpashirodkar73.” Namrata opted for a casual top and pants while Shilpa was dressed in a salwar set in the pictures they both posted. Shilpa also seemed to finally get the chance to meet Namrata on her birthday, writing, “Happiest birthday my chin. I Love you so much and you have absolutely no idea how much i missed you. you are truly my one and only @namratashirodkar.” Boney Kapoor commented under Namrata's post, calling them ‘twins’.

Shilpa’s elder sister Namrata turned 53 on January 22, and it looks like the sisters celebrated the special day together. Shilpa also posted a reel for her sister on Instagram, writing, “Wishing you happy, happier and happiest birthday @namratashirodkar. How I missed you and just simply talking to you for the past 3 months. Be it a call or just over a cup of coffee. You are and will always be the special one for me! Thank you for being not just an amazing sister, but also my constant source of love, strength and happiness! Love you so much!”

This development comes after Namrata and Mahesh were criticised for not giving Shilpa any shoutouts during her Bigg Boss stint.

Shilpa Shirodkar on Bigg Boss 18

Shilpa competed with numerous other contestants, including Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik, Tajindar Bagga, Chum Darang, Avinash Singh, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and others, on the reality show. On Sunday night, Karan bagged the trophy and the prize money, while Vivian was the runner-up, and Rajat was in the third spot.