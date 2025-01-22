Namrata Shirodkar turns 53; Mahesh Babu, Sitara, Gautam Ghattamaneni send sweet birthday wishes

Former actor-model-pageant queen Namrata Shirodkar turned 53 on January 22. Her husband, actor Mahesh Babu and children Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni took to Instagram to post unseen pictures with her and wish her on the special day. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu joins Venkatesh Daggubati in Sankranthiki Vasthunam's success party. See pics) Namrata Shirodkar with Mahesh Babu, Sitara and Gautam.

Birthday wishes for Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh shared a picture of Namrata in a snowy locale and called her an ‘incredible woman’. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, NSG! Thank you for making every day brighter and better. Celebrating the incredible woman you are today and always!” The picture shows Namrata bundled up and sitting near Christmas trees, with snow and a vacation home as the backdrop.

Sitara posted a sweet selfie she clicked with Namrata on one of their vacations, writing, “I just love, love, love you, and I’m so lucky to call you mine. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever, Amma you deserve the world and more!” To which Namrata replied, “Love you my paplu.”

Gautam, who’s studying acting in the US, seemed to miss his mom a little more today. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Amma! Today is your special day, and I’m missing you so much. Thank you for everything you do and continue to do for us. Love you!” He shared an old picture of him and Namrata with Sitara on a vacation.

About Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata rose to fame when she was crowned Miss India in 1993. She is the granddaughter of noted Marathi actor Meenakshi Shirodkar and the elder sister of actor Shilpa Shirodkar. After her pageant win, she modelled before debuting on-screen in 1998 with the Salman Khan-starrer Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.

She met Mahesh in 2000 on the sets of the Telugu film Vamsi, and they fell in love. They got married in Hyderabad in 2005. She last starred in the 2004 English film Bride and Prejudice. Mahesh will soon star in a film directed by SS Rajamouli which is also rumoured to feature Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.