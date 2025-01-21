Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at Chilkur Balaji Temple, teases beginning of a ‘new chapter’. See pics

Priyanka Chopra landed in India a few days ago amid wide speculation that she will be announcing her upcoming film with SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB 29. The actor has now teased a ‘new chapter’ as she shared new pictures from her recent visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra confirms she's working with Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli in SSMB 29? Internet thinks so) Priyanka Chopra paid a visit at Chilkur Balaji Temple at Telangana.

Priyanka visits Chilkur Balaji Temple

Priyanka took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of pictures and videos from her visit to the temple. Priyanka looked graceful in a light blue salwar suit, and wrapped the dupatta over her head for a picture. In another picture, she was seen talking to the pandit inside the temple premises. A small video clip saw her walking inside the temple with her team.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote: "With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. Gods grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela ❤️❤️"

More details

Priyanka has not confirmed that she is part of the Rajamouli film yet, although fans believe she might be making an announcement soon. The actor flew to Hyderabad from Toronto a few days ago and documented her journey on Instagram. She used an Om emoji, as well as the song Roar of RRR, which caught everyone’s attention.

The details about Rajamouli's next after the huge success of RRR are being kept under wraps. The film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones. The was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. The makers did not release any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh’s look under wraps.

Priyanka recently concluded shooting for the second season of Citadel. Her last Indian film was The Sky Is Pink.