Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
Mahesh Babu joins Venkatesh Daggubati in Sankranthiki Vasthunam's success party. See pics

BySantanu Das
Jan 18, 2025 03:36 PM IST

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been doing well in theatres. It also stars Aishwary Rajesh and Anil Ravipudi.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, released in theatres on January 14. The action romantic comedy crossed the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 4 days of release. The cast and crew of the film celebrated the success of the film on Friday evening. Venkatesh Daggubati’s Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu co-star and good friend Mahesh Babu also attended the party and showed his support for the film. (Also read: Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram pay floral tributes to NT Rama Rao on 29th death anniversary. Watch)

Mahesh Babu celebrate the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam.
Mahesh Babu celebrate the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Mahesh Babu with Sankranthiki Vasthunam cast

On Friday, the official X account of the film's production team Shri Venkateshwara Creations shared a series of pictures where Mahesh Babu was seen posing for pictures with the cast at the success meet.

In the pictures, Mahesh was spotted in a black shirt teamed with denim pants, while a red hat covered his hair. The caption read, “A blockbuster reunion of CHINNODU - PEDDODU😍🔥 From appreciating to celebrating #BlockbusterSankranthikiVasthunam together ❤️‍🔥 Candids of Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh with team #SankranthikiVasthunam from the success party❤️.”

Mahesh Babu's review

Mahesh Babu had earlier shared his review after watching the film and wrote on his X account. He wrote: "Enjoyed watching #SankranthikiVasthunam , A proper festive film… @VenkyMama sir is just terrific👌👌👌So proud and happy for my director @AnilRavipudi for giving consecutive Blockbusters 👍👍👍@aishu_dil @Meenakshiioffl were superb in their characters. The kid "Bulli Raju" knocked it right out of the park🤣🤣🤣 Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is all set to star in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited action-adventure SSMB 29. Priyanka Chopra is reportedly cast as the lead opposite him in the film. The film is touted to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones. It was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony earlier this month. The makers did not release any pictures from the event to keep Mahesh’s look under wraps.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Saturday, January 18, 2025
