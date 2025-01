Boney Kapoor talks of ‘true love’ as he shares picture looking into Sridevi's eyes

Producer Boney Kapoor often shares throwback moments of his late wife, legendary actress Sridevi. Boney on Sunday, posted a beautiful throwback picture of the couple and expressed how much he misses her. The picture showed the two smiling at each other. (Also Read: Boney Kapoor says Allu Arjun was 'unnecessarily dragged' into Pushpa 2 stampede case: 'It was only because of the crowd') Boney Kapoor posted a picture of him and Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor shares old picture with Sridevi

Along with the picture, Boney added a caption that read, "True love cannot be hidden." The post quickly started doing rounds and fans couldn't enough of the picture.

Soon after Boney dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "My favourite queen, Sridevi ma'am," while another called them "the best couple."

Recently, Boney also shared another throwback picture of Sridevi, where she looked stunning in a black gown, smiling gracefully. Remembering her, he wrote, "Elegance & Grace of a true Queen."

Sridevi Chowk in Mumbai

In October last year, Boney Kapoor along with his daughter inaugurated a chowk in Mumbai on Saturday as a tribute to late actor Sridevi. The event was attended by political leaders and members from the industry. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also attended the launch.

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963. She's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish, among others. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was Mom, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously. Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Sridevi and Boney's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are both actors too.