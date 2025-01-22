Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra talks about relationship with Chum Darang, reveals when he'll propose to her

What Karan Veer said about his relation with Chum

Karan Veer said, "I was confident she would make it to the Top 5, because of Chum's journey in the show, and she did it. As for our relationship, it grew gradually over time, and we became protective of each other. We appreciated each other's habits, discovered many similarities, and complemented one another well. Now that we are out in the real world, it's up to her to decide where our relationship will go from here."

What Karan Veer said about proposing to Chum

When asked about officially proposing to her, he added, "Yeah, Chum told me to win the trophy first and then ask her (proposal). Now that the trophy is home, once we step out of here, we'll see how things progress."

What Chum recently said about Karan Veer

Recently, speaking with news agency ANI, Chum had called Karan Veer a "deserving winner." "Honestly, I never imagined this. I haven't even processed how much love I'm getting yet. I'm just meeting everyone now, and it's such a great feeling. Reaching the top 5 feels like being a winner. I just don't have the trophy in my hand. Karan truly deserved to win. He received so much love from people, and he performed so well. I'm proud of him, and now the trophy is at his home--that's a good thing, isn't it?" Chum had said.

About Karan Veer, Chum inside Bigg Boss 18 house

Recently, when they were inside the house, Karan Veer was seen giving a ‘love bite’ to Chum. Karan Veer playfully bit Chum’s arm in the bathroom area. She was visibly annoyed after the incident. Chum has consistently distanced herself from romantic link-ups. In another video, they had a playful bathroom cleaning moment that reportedly turned into a birthday kiss banter.

The duo cleaned the bathroom together, and as soon as the door closed, Chum said, “Why have the makers switched off the exhaust fan?” to which Karan Veer replied, “Pata nahi (I don’t know).” Later, Chum discussed the incident with Shrutika Arjun and Shilpa Shirodkar. During the conversation, Chum said she gave Karan Veer a birthday kiss on his cheek.