Chum Darang opens up on Karan Veer Mehra winning Bigg Boss 18: 'He truly deserved to win, performed so well'

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 crowned Karan Veer Mehra as the winner, with Vivian DSena as the first runner-up and Rajat Dalal taking the third spot. Chum Darang finished in 5th place and received immense love from fans for her personality and powerful gameplay. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra reacts to being compared with Sidharth Shukla, remembers his sweet gesture) Chum Darang became a fan favourite with her sweet personality and strong gameplay.

Speaking to ANI about her journey, the actor thanked everyone for the love and support she received and also spoke about Karan Veer while calling him a "deserving winner."

"Honestly, I never imagined this. I haven't even processed how much love I'm getting yet. I'm just meeting everyone now, and it's such a great feeling. Reaching the top 5 feels like being a winner. I just don't have the trophy in my hand," she said.

"Karan truly deserved to win. He received so much love from people, and he performed so well. I'm proud of him, and now the trophy is at his home--that's a good thing, isn't it?" Chum added.

The actor became a fan favourite with her sweet personality and strong gameplay. From managing major responsibilities in the house to standing firm during tasks, Chum made it to the finale with determination and sincerity.

Meanwhile, talking about the finale, the eliminations began with Eisha Singh, followed by Chum Darang. Avinash Mishra was the next to exit and secure fourth place, leaving Rajat Dalal to bow out in third.

Actors Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan, and Khushi Kapoor made appearances, with the latter two promoting their film Loveyapaa. This was also Aamir Khan's maiden appearance on the show.

Bigg Boss 18 aired on Colors TV and streamed on JioCinema.