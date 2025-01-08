Karan Veer Mehra gives Chum Darang ‘love bite’ on Bigg Boss 18; video divides internet: ‘It looks disgusting’

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang have emerged as one of the favorite duos in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Their friendship continues to grab audience's attention. Recently, a video of the duo surfaced on the internet, wherein, Karan Veer was seen giving a ‘love bite’ to Chum Darang. The video has invited mixed reactions. Karan Veer Mehra's video giving Chum Darang 'love bite' goes viral.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: Did Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra kiss in the bathroom? Housemates hilariously tease them)

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's viral video

In the video, Karan Veer Mehra can be seen playfully biting Chum Darang’s arm in the bathroom area. Chum was visibly annoyed after the incident. While a section of the internet raised questions about Karan’s behaviour with Chum and labeled it as ‘cheap,’ others defended it as an expression of his ‘love.’

Internet divided over Karan Veer Mehra ‘biting’ Chum Darang's arm

One of the tweets read: “So #ChahatPandey was blamed by #ChumDarang for biting her, but it's actually the weird and icky acts of #KaranveerMehra as he keeps biting Chum Darang again and again. There are more videos of things he did in #BiggBoss18 that can't be posted.” An X user commented, "His behaviour is a bit odd/ weird...a real weirdo." Another commented, "Actually it looked disgusting from 45 year old man in front of camera so both are fake." Another comment read, "Karan is soo cheap. this is what he's doing in BiggBoss house ! And this is how Chum is representing North East ?? "

A fan defended Karan Veer Mehra and wrote, "Do you know what it means? it is sign of love. My wife does that to me for ages when she is getting too much affection. This bite, mosquito bite and other bites are not same. Before judging others, first develop some common senses." Another wrote, "This is called love." Another commented, “I think you didn’t have a happy childhood and played anything funny with friends.”

Another ‘romantic moment’

While fans speculate that there is something more than friendship brewing between Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, the latter has consistently distanced herself from romantic link-ups. However, a recent video of the duo went viral on social media, capturing a playful bathroom cleaning moment that reportedly turned into a birthday kiss banter. The duo was cleaning the bathroom together, and as soon as the door closed, Chum was heard quipping, “Why have the makers switched off the exhaust fan?” to which Karan Veer replied, “Pata nahi (I don’t know).”

Later, Chum was seen discussing the incident with Shrutika Arjun and Shilpa Shirodkar. During the conversation, Chum said she gave Karan Veer Mehra a birthday kiss on his cheek. Her friends were then seen teasing her about it.

Meanwhile, only a few weeks are left before Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 18, concludes. The recent promo shows Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, and Chum Darang competing for the ticket to the finale, while Rajat Dalal serves as the sanchalak. It will be interesting to see who directly enters the finale week. The reality show’s grand finale is set to take place on January 19.