Bigg Boss 18’s Chum Darang’s old music video in traditional Arunachali outfits resurfaces. Watch

Chum Darang starts in old Arunachal Pradesh song

The clip, shared on Instagram, is from the song Siang Aane ke Pasighat released in 2021. The track is a tribute to Pasighat, which is the home town of Chum. The original song is nearly 12 minutes long and also features many other artistes.

In the song, Chum is seen wearing traditional outfits of Arunachal Pradesh as she danced amid nature. Chum described the beauty of her hometown in the track sung in the local language. She was seen in a green and yellow dress as well as a black and red outfit.

Fans love Chum in old video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Chum is absolutely gorgeous." A comment read, "She is so cute." A person wrote, "Never seen a beautiful woman like her #naturallybeauty." "Sheee sooooo pretty and simple," wrote an Instagram user. "What an elegant and sweet person," a social media user said.

About Chum's career

Chum has won and participated in many beauty titles over the last few years. She was crowned Miss AAPSU (2010). She was a finalist in Miss North East Diva 2014. She was the second runner-up at Miss Himalaya pageant (2015). Chum also represented India at Miss Earth India 2016 and Miss Asia World 2017. She won the Miss Tiara India International (2017).

In 2020, Chum made her acting debut with Prime Video's Paatal Lok, directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. She also appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In 2022, she made her Bollywood film debut with Badhaai Do, directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. She played a pivotal role alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. Her portrayal of a same-sex partner in the film was highly praised for its sensitivity and authenticity.