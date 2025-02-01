Menu Explore
Salman Khan opens up on making efforts for family, forgiving a person: 'If I give you advice you'll hate me'

ByAnanya Das
Feb 01, 2025 11:02 AM IST

The video began with a young Salman Khan at an event. He was then seen amid a crowd in the old clip. This was followed by some videos and stills from his films.

Actor Salman Khan will soon make his debut on his nephew Arhaan Khan's YouTube channel, Dumb Biryani. Taking to Instagram, Salman has shared an edited video comprising his old interview and moments from the upcoming episode of the podcast. (Also Read | Salman Khan was not cast in Vivah as he didn't have ‘bholapan’, reasons director Sooraj Barjatya)

In another segment of the video, Salman Khan was seen having a chat with Arhaan Khan.
In another segment of the video, Salman Khan was seen having a chat with Arhaan Khan.

Salman Khan shares his old video

The video began with a young Salman at an event. He was then seen amid a crowd in the old clip. This was followed by some clips and stills from his films. The singer was next seen teasing and then hugging Arhaan Khan in an old video. A journalist's voice was heard saying, "What you do on the screen is everybody's business." Salman replied, "Exactly. It's the image, you know? You are selling the image, basically. I mean, like me as an individual, I'm just like all you people. Just like a normal human being.

Salman opens up on family

In another segment of the video, Salman was seen chatting with Arhaan and his friends. "You just need to be there for friends, family. The effort that you have to keep on keep on keep on putting in. If I give you advice, the way I speak to myself, okay, you will hate me. Because I speak to myself rather harshly. You can forgive a person once, twice, third time (makes gesture of wiping hand) chalo khallas (the end)."

Salman on putting in effort in life

The video ended with Salman saying, "When your body says no, your mind should say yes. When your body and mind both say no, you should say, 'C'mon guys, a last round'." Salman shared the video with the caption, "I spoke to the boys a year ago, I’m not sure if they even remember all the advice. My first-ever podcast appearance @dumbbbiryani comes out soon. @devraiyanii @iamarhaankhan @4rushverma. A @revoliomedia original."

About Arhaan

Arhaan is the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Malaika Arora separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017. Arbaaz is now married to Sshura Khan. Malaika recently broke up with actor Arjun Kapoor, whom she dated for several years.

About Salman's films

Salman will headline AR Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid 2025. He was last seen in Tiger 3 (2023) an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

