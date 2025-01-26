Twinkle Khanna says she has been asked the ‘annoying question’ for 20 years about how it feels to be a star wife

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's wife, writer Twinkle Khanna is tired of hearing the same questions again and again. In her latest column for The Times of India, Twinkle has shared that she is continuosly asked the same question of how it feels to be a ‘star wife’. The actor shared that she has learnt to deal with the question with a response that only has words of wisdom. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna reacts to ‘ridiculous rumours’ questioning Kareena Kapoor's absence during Saif Ali Khan's attack) Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married since 2001. (Ashutosh Rai)

What Twinkle said

In her column, she wrote: “Sitting for an interview, I am asked, ‘You are a star wife; tell us what it’s like?’ While my first instinct is to bite the reporter’s index finger, I reply, ‘I am not sure that an entity like ‘star wife’ exists, unless, in the way that Manglik women marry trees, because of some Rahu Ketu ka dosh, you end up marrying Sirius or worse, Halley’s Comet.’”

‘I have an oyster-like attitude to irritants’

She went on to add how she has learnt to tackle the question over the years. “After 20 years of answering this annoying question, I have an oyster-like attitude to irritants and the ability to craft black pearls of wisdom in response. I’m also often asked about — and blamed for — the difference in our political views. It’s almost like people believe he isn’t my husband but a toddler who will listen to me when I say, ‘Beta ji, please walk on the left side of the road, and I will give you a Frooti.’”

Twinkle tied the knot with Akshay on January 17, 2001 and have two kids: son Aarav and daughter Nitara. In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went on to pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently.