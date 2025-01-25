Sky Force box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film earns over 30 crore

Sky Force box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s action drama film Sky Force, which was released in theatres this Friday before the Republic Day weekend, is holding steady at the box office. The film has collected over ₹30 crore net in India. Also read: Sky Force Twitter Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer is ‘best patriotic film in recent times’, say fans Sky Force box office collection day 2: The film is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

Box office game

As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Sky Force performed well on its first day at the box office and earned an estimated ₹12.25 crore net in India. On the second day, the film earned around ₹19.34 crore net, taking the total to ₹31.59 crore.

As per the portal, Sky Force had an overall 32.03 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Saturday, with evening shows registering maximum footfall.

Sky Force recorded the the best opening day performance for a Akshay Kumar releases in recent years. It surpassed the opening day numbers of the actor's 2024 releases Sarfira (which were at ₹ 2.5 crore) and Khel Khel Mein (which stood at ₹ 5.05 crore).

About Sky Force

Sky Force is an action-drama film based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, which is marks India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, alongside Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The film was released on January 24.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Overall, Sky Force is a well-made film that leaves you pondering what makes our soldiers so selfless. That montage of the reel and real-life characters, in the end, will haunt you as you leave the theatres. It certainly did that to me.