Sky Force box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film mints over 10 crore on opening day

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 24, 2025 10:06 PM IST

Sky Force box office collection day 1: Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Sky Force box office collection day 1: Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s action drama film Sky Force was released in theatres this Friday before the Republic Day weekend. Starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles, the film collected over 10 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. (Also Read: Sky Force review: Akshay Kumar’s stellar act makes this cinematic recreation of 1965 Indo-Pak War a tearjerker)

Sky Force box office collection day 1: Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar play the lead roles in Sky Force
Sky Force box office collection day 1: Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar play the lead roles in Sky Force

Sky Force box office collection

The website reports that Sky Force collected around 10.75 crore net in India on its opening day. The film’s 2D version had an occupancy of 10.26% for the morning shows, 14.12% for the afternoon and 22.76% for the evening. The IMAX 2D versions had an overall occupancy of 14.82%.

About Sky Force

Sky Force, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, is based on India's attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film was officially announced in 2023 and went on floors the same year. Shooting wrapped up by 2024.

Talking to ANI about the film, Veer, who debuted with it, said, “I think it is a very personal story. It is a very human story. And it is about family. It is about brotherhood. It is about friendship and loyalty. So, that is why I urge everyone to watch this film to learn something new. This is a very serious character,” referring to his role based on the late Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya.

Akshay spoke to HT City about doing patriotic films and said, “I’m so lucky that I get a chance to play so many characters. God has been so kind, I got to play Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva... What else can I ask for? If I’m getting such a lovely opportunity, you think I should give it a miss because some people say, ‘Aap deshbakhti ki film kyon karte ho?’ Kyon na kare!”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
