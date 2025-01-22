Stars in the City: Sky Force actor Akshay Kumar on choosing patriotic movies: Kyon na kare deshbhakti ki films?

It was all about actor Akshay Kumar’s witty charm and his Sky Force co-star, debutante Veer Pahariya’s charismatic presence as the duo visited HT City for the Stars in the City session. The actors engaged in a candid conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times. They discussed the film, their on-screen camaraderie, and even tackled some tough questions. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya visited HtCity office for Stars In The City.(Anurag Mehta/HT)

‘Kyon na karun deshbhakti ki films?’

Akshay, known for his passion for his craft, expressed confidence in the scripts he chooses, even if it means facing some criticism for taking on patriotic roles. Assuring fans that this film is nothing like his previous ones, the 57-year-old said, “It’s not the same genre. This is a different story. There is nothing similar to Airlift or Rustom (both 2016) or any other film.”

He expressed about having received the opportunity to portray several films with patriotic undertones. “I’m so lucky that I get a chance to play so many characters. God has been so kind, I got to play Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva... What else can I ask for? If I’m getting such a lovely opportunity, you think I should give it a miss because some people say, ‘Aap deshbakhti ki film kyon karte ho?’ Kyon na kare!”

Sky Force is an action-drama that depicts India’s retaliatory strike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, marking India's first-ever airstrike.

Akshay Kumar also joined choreographer Manisha to give a performance.

Veer Pahariya talks about ‘nearly family’ Janhvi Kapoor

Meanwhile, when Pahariya was playfully asked about seeking acting tips from actor Janhvi Kapoor, who in now “nearly family member” since she’s dating his younger brother, Shikhar Pahariya.

“She’s a very talented actress and has played a real character in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). That was a biopic as well. She’s experienced. So yes, I did take a lot of advice (from her),” the 30-year-old said, adding, “Many of my friends are actors and I don’t miss out the chance of asking them for any advice.”

When asked about the sentiment of the film and their characters, Akshay said, “Everyone declared him (Sqd. Ldr. A.B. Devaiah) a traitor and 23 saal tak kisi ko nahi pata tha that actually he was a hero. The character I play, Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, based on Group Captain O.P Taneja, is senior to the character Veer plays in the film - T. Vijaya, based on Sqd. Ldr. Devaiah. Aap log vishwas karenge ki 23 saal baad inke parivar ko sarkaar ne maha vir chakra diya? The whole film is not only about war, it is also about what happens to the family and the children left behind.”

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya met Air Marshal VK Bhatia (retd), who was awarded the Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1965 and 1971 wars, and Air Vice Marshal Sushant Dutta (retd). (Anurag Mehra/ HT)

During the conversation, Veer and Akshay also spoke about fitness. When asked if Akshay encouraged him to follow a fitness routine on set, considering he's a fitness enthusiast, Veer said, “Akshay sir is always on the move, running around the set. He made sure I did the same! I had a great time following his fitness routine — he’s been a huge influence on me.”

Akshay added, “There are 2-3 simple things I always recommend. Wake up early. Have dinner by 6:30 pm, and get 8 hours of sleep. Jab hum school mein hote hai to mata pita kehte hai ki jaldi so jao, subah uthna hota hai. Phir pata nahi kya hota hai, hum jawan ho jaate hain. Phir hum bewakoofo waali harkate karna shuru kar dete hain. Phir hum uss aadat ko bhool jaate hain. Phir hum sochte hain hum bahut bade ho gaye hain, hum bahut gyaani ho gaye hain. Aur unn sab cheezon ko chhod dete hain. My advice is simple — wake up early, exercise, and work hard for 8-10 hours. Don’t listen to anyone telling you not to work hard. In our country today, the biggest health issues are diabetes and heart disease. We need a healthier environment and healthier people.”

Hera Pheri 3 and reuniting with Priyadarshan

At the session, Akshay also provided an update on Hera Pheri 3, the highly anticipated film that brings him together with Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal for the third installment. He mentioned, "Hera Pheri 3 is currently in production, and if everything goes as planned, it should begin shooting later this year."

Recently, Akshay's video of flying kites with Paresh had gone viral online. While many thought it was a photo from the sets of Hera Pheri 3, it was actually from Akshay's upcoming film Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.

Ask him about reuniting with the filmmaker after years and he says, “With Priyadarshan it was like going back to school for me. I have learnt so much from him. He is the person who taught me how comedy happens, how action happens.”

Winners of SITC contest with Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar.(Shantanu Bhattacharya / HT)

Speaking about franchise and sequels running the industry, and his plans for the upcoming year, Akshay responded to a fan saying, “I don’t make plans. I just focus on the present and what’s happening today. When it comes to films, you can never predict what will happen. Right now, we’re talking about sequels, but the next time I’m here, the conversation might be about how a sequel didn’t work. It all depends on the audience’s mood, and we can never be sure."

"I choose films that resonate with me, and I’m happy with the outcomes, both in terms of the product and the relationships with the filmmakers. Sky Force is not a sequel, but I hope the audience watches it to understand the story of the Air Force and the families involved,” he ends.