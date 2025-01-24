Sky Force Twitter reviews: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya film ‘better than Fighter’, say fans

Akshay Kumar is back to entertain audiences with his latest release, Sky Force. The film, which marks Veer Pahariya's debut, has opened to mixed reviews, with Akshay's performance being praised. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force opens to mixed reviews from the audience.

(Also Read: Sky Force review: Akshay Kumar’s stellar act makes this cinematic recreation of 1965 Indo-Pak War a tearjerker)

Cine-goers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews of Akshay and Veer's movie. While some compared the film to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and believed it featured better visual effects, others thought the storyline and dialogues could've been better.

Sky Force Twitter reviews

Comparing Akshay Kumar's Sky Force to Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, one X user tweeted, "A no-nonsense patriotic movie, far better than Fighter. A must-watch for all Akshay Kumar fans." Another tweet read, "Fighter was a cheap copy of Top Gun: Maverick. We Indians can proudly say #SkyForce is our filmmaking."

A user even called for a National Award for Akshay Kumar's performance in Sky Force and wrote, "Just finished watching #SkyForce. A must-watch for every cinephile. Packed with action and emotion, it’s a rollercoaster ride from start to finish. @akshaykumar truly deserves another National Award. The direction, cinematography, VFX, and storyline are all top-notch."

Praising Sara Ali Khan, one X user wrote, "Akshay Kumar drives #SkyForce with his commanding presence, but #SaraAliKhan makes her presence felt... she is the softer aspect of the film."

Another X user commented, "Those aerial action sequences were definitely paisa vasool. This is what happens when the entire budget is spent on content and not just on a superstar!"

However, some moviegoers criticised the film. One tweet read, "Sky Force has taken off... straight into the depths of disappointment! Akshay, even your fans are wondering if this movie was a 'forced' landing."

One particular review stated, "#SkyForce had potential but fails miserably with a weak plot, flat characters, and uninspiring performances. The action sequences are chaotic, and the CGI is underwhelming. Even the emotional moments feel forced and unearned."

About Sky Force

Sky Force is an action-drama film based on India’s attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, which is marks India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, alongside Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.