Sky Force Twitter Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer is ‘best patriotic film in recent times’, say fans

In the last 30 years, Akshay Kumar has done films in almost every genre known to the Hindi film industry. May it be romance, action or comedy. He has portrayed several characters which made a permanent place in the hearts of his fans. But if there is one area where Akshay excels like no other actor, it is patriotic films. The man looks amazing in uniforms! But more importantly, thanks to his emotional range onscreen, he never fails at tugging heartstrings. Which is exactly what Akshay and debutant Veer Pahariya did today when their film Sky Force arrived in theatres. At least that’s what Twitter reviews suggest. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force released in theatres today

Lauding Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial Sky Force, one Twitter review shared, “Finished watching #SkyForce and it's the best patriotic movie in recent times. #AkshayKumar delivered a knockout performance as IAF Officer. Veer impressed in his debut and the rest of the cast also did a good job. Overall it's a must watch for every Indian 💯 #SkyForceReview,” whereas another netizen agreed and wrote, “#SkyForceReview Watched movie this morning. One of the best movies in recent times. Not sure why they are giving free tickets in the form of promo codes. This movie doesn't need marketing /freebies.”

Many fans also pointed out how the film had no nonsense drama and focused on the plot, based on a true story. For instance, an internet user shared, “#SkyForceReview : i loved it ! - fast paced no dull moment at all - akki never fails to impress in such roles - cgi better than what we saw in trailer - dialogues could have been better - veer was good Last 20 mins👌hits right in your ❤️. Worth Watch ! 3.5/5 🌟 #AkshayKumar.”

Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, Sky Force follows the story of India's first airstrike and how Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC went missing during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

Have these Twitter reviews convinced you to book your tickets for Sky Force this weekend?