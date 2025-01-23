Sky Force First Review: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s film is an ‘emotional masterpiece’, suggests early review

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the silver screen with a bang tomorrow. On January 24, just in time for the Republic Day weekend, his film Sky Force will arrive in theatres. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the action drama marks Veer Pahariya’s debut in the Hindi film industry as an actor. So far, the team has been impressing audiences with sneak peeks from the film along with the soulful songs. But today, just a day before release, we got our hands on one of the first reviews of Sky Force. So, is it worth a watch? Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar in Sky Force

Well, according to a Twitter review which was shared today after a special screening, Sky Force is a must watch. The film manages to tug at your heartstrings where superstar Akshay Kumar delivers yet another impeccable performance, this time as Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja. The Twitter review read, “#SkyforceReview RATING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ 4.5* #SkyForce is an emotional masterpiece that tugs a ring in heart with the story of an untold hero, lifted by a celebrated war hero. #AkshayKumar delivers a superb performance in the lead & shines as a true patriot 🇮🇳 Go for it @jiostudios.”

We will have to wait till tomorrow for audiences’ verdict on Veer Pahariya’s debut. But so far, this Twitter review has managed to convince netizens to book their tickets for Sky Force. Under the review, one social media user gushed, “Is this for real. You gave 4.5 stars to a film. I thought it was beyond your max limit. Jokes apart I am looking forward to watch the film 😊,” whereas another fan predicted, “This will be 1st BLOCKBUSTER of 2025🤩🥳. #SkyForce #AkshayKumar.”

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani and backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Sky Force follows the story of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya MVC — the only Indian Air Force officer to be posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra — who went missing during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. This role has been portrayed by Veer.

After reading the first review of the film, are you excited for Sky Force?