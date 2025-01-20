Akshay Kumar shares fitness secrets, explains how things can go wrong as we grow up: ‘Tond nikal aati hai’

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the fittest celebrities in the Indian film industry. The credit for the same goes to a healthy diet, discipline in his lifestyle and a passion for fitness. This is a major reason why the actor managed to drop jaws with his ability to look convincing as the wing commander of the air force in the trailer of his upcoming film Sky Force, even at the age of 57. Based on the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, the much-awaited action thriller marks Veer Pahariya’s Bollywood debut. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur, Sky Force is set to release on January 24. Well, in a chat with HT City, Akshay has revealed a few tips for fans. Akshay Kumar in all his glory

On January 20 today, during a session of HT City's Stars In the City, Akshay shared, “Subhe jaldi utho, aur raat ko jaldi so jaao. 6:30 se pehle khaana kha lo raat ka, aur uske baad kam se kam 8 ghante zaroor so.” Akshay went on to add that a human body requires 8 hours of sleep every night. The actor recalled how back in school, our parents would make sure we go to bed on time and wake up early. Akshay continued, “Phir pata nahi kya hota hai, hum jawan ho jaate hain. Phir hum bewakoofo waali harkate karna shuru kar dete hain. Phir hum uss aadat ko bhool jaate hain. Phir hum sochte hain hum bohot bade ho gaye hain, hum bohot gyaani ho gaye hain. Aur unn sab cheezon ko chhod dete hain. Phir aahiste aahiste tond nikal aati hai.”

Akshay concluded that the best way of living a healthy life is to wake up, exercise, eat on time, sleep on time and work hard. The actor advised working eight to ten hours a day and staying focused. Akshay also shared that nothing comes above health, pointing out how one of the biggest diseases India is battling at the moment is diabetes. The Khiladi stated, “We require healthy environment, we require people to be healthy.”

Follow these easy steps to stay evergreen like Akshay Kumar!