‘Ageing hot’: Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty leave fans drooling as they reunite with Hera Pheri 3 co-star Paresh Rawal

One sequel that audiences have been waiting for since forever, is Hera Pheri 3. The third and much-anticipated instalment in the Hera Pheri comedy universe will mark Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal's reunion on the silver screen. While fans have heard several rumours on social media, an official confirmation from the team is yet to come. Well, as we were patiently waiting for the same, the beloved trio stepped out together recently, taking the internet by storm with an off-camera reunion. This spotting at the airport obviously sparked new rumours about Hera Pheri 3. But another reason why the stars became the talk of the town is how ‘hot’ Suniel and Akshay look. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal on their way to Surat

The internet is now crushing hard on the actors who won us over as Raju and Shyam 24 years ago in Hera Pheri. While 57-year-old Akshay was dapper as ever in a black button-down shirt paired with checkered pants, 63-year-old Suniel looked casual and cool in a greyish white t-shirt and off-white flared pants. Paresh (69), on the other hand, had a contagious smile on his face which reminded us of the evergreen Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya. In this clip, Akshay even left netizens in splits when he turned Paresh’s head towards the cameras taking their pictures. Seeing this, one fan gushed, “Raju already started bullying Babu Bhayia,” whereas another wrote: “Paisa hi paisa hoga, Akshay while turning Paresh ji's head.”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t stop drooling over Raju and Shyam. Talking about Akshay in a Reddit thread, one social media user shared, “How does Akshay manage to look so handsome with that clean shave at 57 😻,” whereas another comment read: “Akshay looks so young still, in fact all of them look great. Excited for another movie with them!” Coming to Suniel Anna— netizens can’t believe he’s going to be a grandfather soon. One internet user gushed, “Trust Anna to break the 'nanaji" stereotypes!!! Amazing 👏 🤩 🙀,” whereas another fan’s message read: “suniel shetty looking here like a snacc! it's so illegal!” A third netizen pointed out: “Sunil Shetty is aging hot lol,” whereas another social media user read: “Why am I drooling over Suneil who’s my dad’s age? Jesus…”

Well, this reunion was made possible by Akshay, who invited his co-stars to accompany him to his Martial Arts Academy in Surat for the 16th Akshay Kumar Kudo International Tournament. We are now eagerly awaiting news about Hera Pheri 3.