Janhvi and Orry party in Jamnagar with Heeramandi’s Alamzeb, Ananya-Sara unleash their goofy side in unseen pics

It seems like the hottest place to party last week was Jamnagar, Gujarat. Some of the most popular names from the entertainment industry got together under one roof to celebrate Christmas in the city. This was the second big bash that Mukesh Ambani’s family hosted after the grand wedding festivities of his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant earlier this year. Much like the wedding of the year, this Christmas bash also gave us many stylish looks to fawn over, along with several fun moments between celebrities. May it be Janhvi Kapoor partying with Heeramandi star Sharmin Segal, or Ananya Panday letting her hair down with Sara Ali Khan. Sharmin Segal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan party the night away in Jamnagar

Much to our delight, many unseen pictures from the Ambani Christmas bash have now surfaced on social media, making fans wish they were invited to the celebration as well! Most of these snaps obviously feature Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, star best friend and life of every celebrity party. Sharmin Segal aka Heeramandi’s Alamzeb also joined the fun as she got into a sandwich hug between Janhvi Kapoor and Orry. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan donned a Grinch sweatshirt as she posed for the camera with her buddy Ananya Panday, who was clearly having too much fun by the looks of their pictures. Other photos from the do feature Janhvi’s beau Shikhar Pahariya, her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina and Shanaya Kapoor.

At the end of this photo dump is a hilarious picture of Arjun Kapoor and Ananya, which we are guessing was clicked towards the end of the party. The two are in splits, almost on the ground, as they pose with someone who is already lying on the floor. In the comment section of these viral posts were hilarious reactions from netizens. For instance, one social media user called it, “Amiro ka Christmas 😂,” whereas another joked, “Struggle of nepo- kid's 🥲😂.” Referring to Sharmin’s attendance, a netizen pointed out, “Ek baar dekh lijiye bhi h isme 😂😂😂😂10th picture me 🙌🏻,” while a nasty comment read, “Alam zeb is me expression de ne Koshish kar rahi he😂😂.” Taking a dig at Sharmin’s performance in Heeramandi, another claimed, “OMG At last i saw some expressions on her face😂.”

Well, who would you want to party with if you got invited to the grand Ambani Christmas bash?