‘Mukka mar dijiye’: When Sharmin Segal aka Heeramandi’s Alamzeb got trolled for not letting makeup dada do his work

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that he was making his digital debut with a web series, audiences expected grand sets, an epic storyline and impactful dialogues along with breathtaking costumes. Like we witnessed in his blockbuster hit films such as Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Well, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar managed to check almost all the boxes. But one after-effect that no one predicted was the brutal trolling of a particular actor and her character. We are talking about Sharmin Segal and her portrayal of Alamzeb, which failed to impress netizens. In fact, her repetitive dialogue ‘ek baar dekh lijiye, deewana bana dijiye’ soon became fodder for memes. Sharmin Segal was brutally trolled for not letting a makeup man do her makeup

Alamzeb was accused of having negligible expressions by trolls, who were also disappointed by her screen presence and dialogue delivery. Apart from this, Sharmin received hate for her interviews, where netizens didn’t like her behaviour with her co-stars. Today, let’s revisit another viral clip of the actor which till date pops up on our social media feeds every now and then. In this video, Sharmin is dancing away while her makeup man attempts to get her ready as Alamzeb. However, she’s moving around too much making it difficult for him to do his job. In the comment section below, many internet users have reacted to the same.

Lauding Sharmin sarcastically, one social media user stated: “She can irritate onscreen and offscreen also. So talented 😂😂😂,” whereas another nasty comment read: “Yaha itne expressions de rahi h movie mai bhi de deti 💀💀.” Agreeing to this opinion, a netizen shared, “She's had 21 expressions during makeup sesh,but never on screen 😆.” Some fans have even taken inspiration from Sharmin aka Alamzeb’s infamous dialogue. For instance, one social media user shared, “Ek baar mukka Maar dijiye, Aunty ka hilna band kara dijiye 🙌🙌,” while another comment read: “Mukka mar dijiye chup kara dijiye.”

Well, Sharmin will soon return as Alamzeb with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Season 2. She will be joined by Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Sheikh.