Aditi’s Gajagamini walk and Sharmin get credit for making Heeramandi only Indian show on Google’s most searched list

One of the most awaited and grand web series to arrive on the digital platform this year was Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Apart from a near perfect star cast, this project was special because it marked ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s digital debut. Thanks to his past filmography, audiences obviously expected grandeur and perfection. The binge-worthy web series managed to deliver, with Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbojaan’s sexy Gajagamini walk becoming one of the biggest highlights. But the show was also in the news for a long time because of the trolling that one particular character faced— yes, we are talking about Sharmin Segal’s Alamzeb. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal in Heeramandi

Well, these two factors are now being majorly credited for a new milestone achieved by the series. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has become the only Indian show on Google’s most searched shows globally in the year 2024. Yes, you read that right. Soon after this news surfaced on the internet, many netizens remembered Alamzeb’s viral and infamous dialogue, “Ek baar dekh lijiye, deewana bana dijiye.” Sharmin was brutally trolled for the same when the web series first released, apart from being slammed for her interviews and expressions, which were negligible according to netizens.

Under a Reddit thread, netizens are now giving the credit of this milestone achieved by Heeramandi to Alamzeb. For instance, one social media user joked, “Ek baar search kijiye, show most searched bana dijiye,” whereas another comment read, “All for Sharmin Sehgal.” An internet user also claimed, “And deewana bana lijiye is the most laughed at meme globally 😌✌🏻.” But of course, there are also fans who believe Aditi aka Bibbo is the true worthy nominee. For instance, a fan shared, “We’re giving sharmindi too much credit. Aditi’s gajagamini walk was trending all over TikTok and Insta at that time. That clip did more for heeramandi than anything else.”

Sharmin along with Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan, Sonakshi Sinha aka Fareedan and Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda will now return to our screens with Heeramandi Season 2. Like fans, we truly hope makers are able to bring Bibbo back!