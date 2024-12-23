From Tamannaah Bhatia-Akshay Kumar in Stree 2 to Salman Khan in Singham Again: Revisiting 2024’s most epic cameos

2024 has been the year of collabs, not only in the music industry but also in Indian films. Popular actors left crowds roaring with delight when they suddenly appeared on the screen for a quick but impactful cameo. As we bid the year adieu, let’s revisit these special appearances which found a place in our hearts, as well as the pages of Indian cinema’s history: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Salman Khan blew fans away with their crazy cameos this year

Sreeleela in Pushpa 2

One of the most talked about aspects of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule was a special dance number by Sreeleela. Ahead of the film’s release, makers dropped a teaser of the song Kissik, which was touted to have the same impact as Samantha’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Well, when the entire song played on the silver screen, Sreeleela and Allu Arjun’s sizzling chemistry as well as groovy dance moves dropped many jaws

Salman Khan in Singham Again

Until the day of release, there was chatter about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s cameo in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again. While some called it fake news, others expected Salman to join Ajay during battle like Akshay Kumar did in the climax. Well, Salman did join Ajay but it was at the police headquarters, not the battlefield. He made a dhamakedaar entry as Inspector Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg (2010) and the next words that flashed onscreen read: “Mission Chulbul Singham Loading soon.” After release, Rohit revealed that we will witness Chulbul Pandey vs Bajirao Singham in a standalone film and not his cop universe

Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan in Stree 2

One of the biggest blockbuster hits of the year was Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2. Well, one major reason behind the success of this horror comedy were the cameo appearances, which left fans wanting more. Tamannaah Bhatia not only sizzled on the chartbuster hit Aaj Ki Raat as Shama but also won hearts with her chemistry with Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, left audiences in splits as Sarkata's descendant.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan made the climax even more interesting as Bhediya, reprising his character from Amar Kaushik’s 2022 film, which was also a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe

Ananya Panday in Bad Newz

Cameos are generally placed strategically, according to the scene, giving the audience a surprise. Well, Ananya Panday’s entry in the beginning was equally unexpected, because this is one special appearance that was kept under wraps by the team of Bad Newz. Ananya, as a big movie star, joins lead actor Triptii Dimri in the intro scene, who reveals how she got pregnant with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk’s babies at the same time. It was quite cute

Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan in Kalki 2898 AD

When Kalki 2898 AD was announced, fans were told that the film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The three blew us away with their gripping performances. But the best kept secret, which left fans roaring in delight at the cinema halls, were the special appearances. Vijay Deverakonda portrayed the role of Arjuna, a Pandava brother, whereas Mrunal Thakur was mistaken as Kalki’s mother.

Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, played the important role of Prabhas’ guardian when the latter was younger in the film

Varun Dhawan in Munjya

This year, Varun had not one but two exciting cameos, both in Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy universe. He returned as Bhediya in Abhay Verma and Sharvari-starrer Munjya, which was a new addition to the universe. What’s interesting is how Abhishek Banerjee, who joined Varun aka Bhaskar Sharma as JD, is the only character who has a role in all parts of the franchise— Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya and now Munjya

Janhvi Kapoor in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Another special appearance in a film that left audiences with a smile on their faces was Janhvi Kapoor’s cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In the brief scene, Janhvi had a quick flirty conversation with lead star Shahid Kapoor, while his robot ex Kriti Sanon kept an eye on them from a distance. This scene was enough to convince fans of Shahid and Janhvi’s onscreen chemistry. We are so ready for a sequel with Shahid, Kriti and Janhvi in the lead

So these were the most crazy cameos of 2024. Which was your favourite?